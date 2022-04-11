Trio held for possession of sandalwood worth Rs 10L

Chennai :

The seized logs are said to be worth Rs 10 lakh in the black market, according to forest officials.





The car with Karnataka registration number coming from Andhra Pradesh was intercepted on Kavarapettai-Sathayvedu road by Inspector Balasubramani and team.





Two jute bags were seized from the car in which sandalwood of two different qualities were found. The total weight of the sandalwood seized is 51 kg, said police. The three men in the car were identified as I Nazir Ahmed (25) of Mysore, I Arbaz (25) of Mysore and S Sarfraz Ali (39) of Kolkata.





They were handed over to the forest department along with the seized woods for further investigation.





Police said the trio was on their way to Chennai and was not sure where they were smuggling the sandalwood to.