TN passes resolution against CUET, Stalin says exam threat to system

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution against the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), calling it a threat to the multiple education systems of various states.





State's Chief Minister Stalin said the CUET exams will undercut the healthy competition as the exam based on NCERT would be a hindrance to students studying at the State-board syllabus. "About 80 per cent of students of all the States study in the board of their respective states," he added.





Stalin pointed to the reduction of Tamil Nadu students' admission into central universities as a consequence.





"CUET will result in mushrooming of coaching institutes parallel to schools and will only add to the academic burden of the students," Stalin said.





The University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked on March 28 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to adopt CUET exams for admission to Undergraduate courses in central varsities, for the academic year 2022-23.





Ever since the announcement was made, politicians and academicians supporting the heterogenous educational system opposed the move calling it a "graded discrimination against non-NCERT students."