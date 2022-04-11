New PhD courses, programmes to be introduced in government Arts and Science colleges

Chennai :

Advanced research facilities will also be established in the institutions to enable students pursue PhD courses. To date, there are 887 Arts and Science Colleges catering to lakhs of students across the State. A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that initially, the programmes will be introduced in 10 Arts and Science colleges. “Accordingly, approval will be sought with the University Grants Commission to start these courses in the institutions,” he said.





“The research courses will be introduced to colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Salem, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Dindigul, Kumbakonam, and Kovilpatti. In Chennai, the Arts and Science college at Nandanam will have the PhD courses,” the official said.





Stating that a committee comprising high-level officials and academicians will be constituted to select the course subjects, he said, “The panel would also recommend infrastructural development in the colleges selected.”





The official said research labs will also be set up on a par with international standards. “The required faculties will also be appointed as per UGC norms,” he said. “To promote research and development activities among postgraduate students in government and aided colleges, a stipend will be given to full-time PhD scholars for a maximum period of three years,” he added.





The official also said that research scholars who have completed qualifying examinations will be encouraged to participate in the teaching programmes up to a maximum of 3-4 class hours per week. this would prepare them for their career after phd. an advisory committee will also be constituted in colleges to review the proposal and finalise the topic of research. “the panel will also guide the research scholar to develop the study design and methodology and identify the courses that students can proceed with,” he added.