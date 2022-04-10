Unite for saving democracy: Stalin

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday renewed his call for uniting secular parties against the BJP led Centre and said the opposition parties should set aside their political differences and come together to protect the democracy and plurality of the country.





Speaking at the CPM party congress at Kannur in Kerala, Stalin said that he and his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan raise state autonomy and centre-state relation issues not just to save Tamil Nadu and Kerala, but the country.





Remarking that India could be saved only if states are saved, Stalin charged the ruling BJP with attempting to destroy the plurality and diversity of the country, and said, “They are singing the ‘one’ chorus. If this continues, it will become a one-party government. One party will become one person.”





Stating that even BJP people will join them and oppose when it reduces to one person, Stalin, who uttered a few select ideologically loaded statements in Malayalam, said, “Autonomous state and federal centre is the slogan to counter the ‘unitary’ threat. The union government is stretching its authority beyond the constitutional limits. Even the colonial rulers did not aspire to create a unitary power centre.”





“They will not exert pressure on either Pinarayi or my government if we remain like Thanjavur dolls (yes men). If we design schemes for the upliftment of poor and marginalised people or talk about southern culture or social justice, they will impose hurdles on our efforts. We should coordinate states and form a committee to overcome such problems,” Stalin said.





“A council of southern CMs should be constituted. After that, a council of other CMs too. The Constitution should be amended to further empower states. We should unite beyond political boundaries,” he added, hitting out at the Centre for imposing its will on the state’s using the governors.





To protect the plurality, federalism, democracy, secularism, brotherhood, states rights and education rights, everyone should unite beyond political differences, Stalin appealed, before adding that strengthening ties between like-minded parties was imperative and only such a union of parties will contribute to victory and help protect social justice and secularism. “Let us fight for state autonomy. Let us create a truly federal India,” Stalin said, wrapping up the speech with a Red Salute to comrades.