Madurai gears up for Chithirai festival

Madurai :

Madurai is getting ready to hold the annual ‘Chithirai festival’ in a grand manner.





Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy took part in a meeting convened by Collector S Aneesh Sekhar on Saturday to discuss and review the arrangements for the fest.





To help devotees during the festival, the Madurai district police have launched a new mobile app named ‘Madurai Kaavalan’.





While highlighting the features of the app, SP Baskaran said ‘Track Alagar’ facility has been introduced to keep track of Lord Kallazhagar’s processon from Alagarkoil till he enters the Vaigai river on April 14. The facility would help avoid unnecessary crowding.





People can download ‘Track Alagar’ from play store and access the Lord’s procession through the map by touching a link ‘Kallazhagar Varugai’.





The facility would also help save time for devotees, who could watch the procession of the Lord.