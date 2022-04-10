Chief Minister keen to make TN COVID-free, says Health Secy

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin is particular to make Tamil Nadu a COVID-free state and the health department has been committed to realize this goal, while the random tests has confirmed that there is no XE variant in Tamil Nadu so far, said Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan here on Saturday.





Speaking to reporters after inspecting a patient, who underwent a renal transplantation at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), the Health Secretary urged the people not to panic about spread of COVID XE variant in Tamil Nadu. “We are keeping a tight vigil to prevent the entry of XE into Tamil Nadu and continue to undertake 2 per cent random testing,” he said.





Informing that Tamil Nadu has brought COVID-19 under complete control, Radhakrishnan said that the vaccination drive during the second wave helped us a lot and expressed the hope that the state could achieve zero death during the third wave. “Though several districts have been recording nil deaths and no new cases currently, still, we advise the people to wear masks and maintain social distance,” he said.





Though 92 per cent eligible people have taken the vaccine, 1.37 crore are yet to take their second dose. It is heartening to see that the people living in tribal areas cooperate in the vaccination programme but urbanites are not coming forward to receive the vaccine.The state government has been continuing to create awareness among the people about the vaccination.





“Around 44 lakh are yet to take their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state and unfortunately, the educated people in urban areas form a major part of this lot,” he said.





He also said that a booster dose has been given to front line workers and those above 60 years free of cost. Those between 18 and 60 years can get the precautionary dose from private hospitals with a marginal fee and an announcement in this regard will be made soon.” said Radhakrishnan.





‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam benefited 60 lakh people so far’





He said that the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme has so far benefited around 60 lakh people and, of this, around 24 lakh were found to have high blood pressure and 16.50 lakh are diabetic. Totally 12.10 lakh people have both blood pressure and diabetes.





Pointing out that many people do not know that they have diabetes, the health secretary said, lifestyle diseases are a silent killer and will affect the organs gradually. “Only early intervention can help check the negative effects,” Radhakrishnan said.