32 shops sealed in Thanjavur for failing to pay the lease payment

Chennai :

As many as 32 shops were sealed by the Thanjavur revenue department on Saturday for failing to pay the lease payment.





It is said, as many as 87 shops were constructed in an area of 20,000 sq ft in 1984 and were given on lease to augment income for the refugees who came from Burma. However, among them, 32 shopkeepers had not paid any amount to the district administration which accumulated to Rs 1.53 crore.





Meanwhile, the district collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver who came to know about the default asked the shopkeepers to pay Rs 1 lakh each to the district administration but still, they failed to pay the money.





Subsequently, on Saturday, the district collector ordered the Tahsildhar Manikandan to seal the shops. Based on the instruction, the tahsildar Manikandan along with the police sealed all the 32 shops.