Random tests confirms no Covid XE variant in TN and no need to panic: Health Secretary

Chennai :

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the patient who underwent a renal transplantation at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), the Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan urged the people not to be scared of possible spread of Covid XE variant in Tamil Nadu. “We have been on vigil and continue to undertake 2 per cent random testing and we ensured there is no XE variant prevalent in the state”, he said.





Stating that Tamil Nadu has brought Covid 19 under complete control, the health secretary said that the vaccination during the second wave helped us a lot and we could achieve zero death during the third wave. “Several districts have been recording nil death and no new cases currently but still, we advise the people to wear masks and maintain social distance”, he said.





Though 92 per cent eligible people had undertaken the vaccine, 1.37 crore are yet to take their second dose. It is heartening that the people living in the tribal areas cooperate in the vaccination programme but the urbanites fail to cooperate in the drive and the state government has been continuing to create awareness among the people about the vaccination. “The state has 44 lakh people yet to take their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and unfortunately, the educated people in the urban areas are the majority in it”, he said.





He also said that a booster dose has been undertaken for the front line workers and the residents above 60 years for free of cost while the people between 18 and 60 can get their booster from the private hospitals with a marginal fee and the announcement would be made soon”, said Radhakrishnan.





Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme benefited 60 lakh people so far:





Meanwhile, the Health Secretary said that the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme has so far benefited around 60 lakh people across the state among them around 24 lakh were found to have high blood pressure and 16.50 persons were living with diabetes. While 12.10 lakh people have both pressure and diabetes and these were found during the check up through the scheme, he said.





Stating that many people do not know that they are diabetes, the health secretary said, this lifestyle disease is a silent killer and will affect the body parts gradually. “Only the early diagnosis can prevent the danger”, he stressed and added that this disease can be controlled by the food habit when it is diagnosed in the early stage.