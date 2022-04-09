Help TN medicos from Ukraine continue edu: MLAs

Chennai :

A special calling attention motion was introduced in the Assembly by DMK, AIADMK, Congress, PMK, CPI, CPM, VCK and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) members.

Representing DMK, Thousands Lights MLA N Ezhilan said that COVID-19 had already affected the studies of students studying medicine in China and they attended only online classes for two years. Under the circumstances, the war in Ukraine has raised doubts over the academics of Indian students pursuing medicine in foregin country.

Meanwhile, countries like Poland offered to admit Indian students in their universities. The National Medical Council had sought the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for which he asked private players to open more medical colleges. The only solution for the issue is to bring education in the state list, the MLA said.

“If education was in the state list and the state Health Minister was the pro chancellor of the state medical university the state government with a single order would have admitted the students who studied in Ukraine in Tamil Nadu varsities,” said Ezhilan.

The words of Ezhilan were echoed by other legislative party leaders, including Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader MH Jawahirullah and TVK leader T Velmurugan. Similarly, PMK floor leader GK Mani, CPI MLA K Marimuthu and Velmurugan blamed NEET for Tamil Nadu students going to Ukraine to study medicine.

Congress floor leader K Selvaperunthagai indirectly hit at AIADMK by saying that students who returned from Ukraine told him that they were lucky to have the war in 2022 as Chief Minister Stalin had rescued them safely but if the war had happened two years before they would not have been rescued by the state government.

Health Minister M Subramanian, in his reply, said that the state government took active steps to bring back all the 1,890 Tamil students who studied in Ukraine safely. He also said that the state government will take care of all their needs and will ensure that their education is not affected.