Tamil Nadu will provide integrated services directly to people: PTR

Chennai :

“In many Corporations and urban areas, government buildings have a single location providing integrated government services.





For instance, the offices of DRO, RDO and other government departments are located inside the Collectorate but in case of panchayats and taluks the offices are scattered. Thus based on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s directions, the government plans to provide integrated services in the future which will not just reduce time but also the cost of operating the buildings,” the Finance Minister said.





Speaking of constructing a new building for the treasury office, Thiaga Rajan said that at a time when State is implementing schemes like ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’, ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ and when internet penetration is highest in the country, it is time to deliver services directly to the public instead of making them come to offices.





Also, there are 35 to 40 per cent vacancies in rural and remote areas on an average and if new buildings are constructed, officials will not be ready to work in offices. Hence the government plans on delivering services directly at the doorsteps, said the Finance Minister, adding, that projects that were announced will not be shelved.