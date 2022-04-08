3 youth trying to shoot Insta reel near Paranur run over by train

Chennai :

Police said the three young men were walking near the railway track near Paranur on Thursday. Around 6.45 pm when the Tambaram – Villupuram fast passenger train was heading towards Chengalpattu, they tried taking a video to upload on social media but were hit by the train.





Police concluded that the trio was trying to shoot a video because they regularly uploaded such videos on a daily basis on Instagram after reaching the railway station. People would see them sitting on the track and taking videos.





The Chengalpattu railway police visited the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem to the government hospital. The police identified the deceased as K Mohan (17), Prakash (17), a student of polytechnic college and S Ashok Kumar (24). Police said that all three were friends and belonged to the Chettipunayam locality near Singaperumalkoil near Chengalpattu. The three could have misjudged the speed of the fast approaching train and failed to move away from the track on time, police added. A case has been registered by Chengalpattu railway police and further inquiry is on.