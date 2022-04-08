Ready to ship aid to SL Tamils, Stalin tells EAM

Chennai :

Stalin spoke over phone to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and expressed his deep concern over the plight of Tamils in Lanka, who have been hit hard by the never seen before economic crisis in their country, an official release here said.





The Chief Minister told Jaishankar Tamil Nadu is ready to ship rice, pulses and life saving drugs from Thoothukudi port to Sri Lanka. Stalin sought Centre’s permission to distribute commodities and drugs through the High Commission of India in Colombo and the Consulate General of India in Jaffna to Tamil beneficiaries, who are starving without food. The Chief Minister also requested arrangements for distribution through the High Commission and Consulate.





Stalin apprised Jaishankar that the proposed move is based on humanitarian grounds, considering the welfare of Tamils in the island nation, including Tamils of the Indian origin. He further urged Centre to act expeditiously to get Indian fishermen hailing from TN released from Sri Lankan prisons. Jaishankar assured appropriate action in this regard, the government said.