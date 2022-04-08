Teachers who failed to clear TET can’t work in govt schools: HC

Chennai :

Justice D Krishnakumar passed the directions on dismissing a batch of writ petitions. The petitioners sought a direction to the School Education Department to sanction an annual increment to the petitioners in the BT assistant posts as well as an incentive increment for having acquired PG, without reference to the passing of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) with all consequential and other attendant benefits.

However, the judge held that as per Section 23 of the RTE Act 2009, the teachers should have passed the TET for continuing in service. “It is noted that despite a lapse of nearly 12 years from the date of the notification of the RTE Act, the petitioners who joined the duty did not acquire the minimum qualification of pass in TET and therefore, in the light of Section 23 of the RTE Act, the petitioners are not entitled to any annual increment and the relief sought for by the petitioners is liable to be rejected,” the judge ruled.

The judge also pointed out that education is a process of acquiring knowledge and skills in general, and the field of teachers’ education is special. “Quality in teachers’ education is the need of the hour. Effective teaching depends on the teacher with updated knowledge, skills and technology, ” the HC noted.

The Court also directed the state government to conduct the TET examination once every year.