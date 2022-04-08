7.5 pc reservation verdict, third win for social justice fight: Stalin

Chennai :

Making a statement in the Assembly, Stalin said the historically significant verdict is the acknowledgment of the Madras High Court for the reservation provided on a preferential basis with data and proper consultation.





“I would like to record with pride that the verdict is the third victory in the legal battle for social justice in the 10 months since the formation of the government,” the Chief Minister said.





“Tamil Nadu will continue to discharge its duty of upholding social justice in the people’s forum and courts and guide the whole nation. The Dravidian model government would work hard for the same,” he added, after declaring the happy news in the House that a favourable verdict has been pronounced by the court, upholding the 7.5 per cent reservation for govt school students in medical admission on preferential basis.





Stalin also detailed the efforts made by the government to extend 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in admission to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, fisheries and law courses in the state. The Chief Minister informed the House that orders were issued to 7,876 students and about Rs 38.31 crore has been released towards fees for the students benefiting under the reservation scheme till February 17, 2022 in the current academic year.