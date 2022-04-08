Migrant workers turn violent after death of colleague, 7 cops injured

Coimbatore :

Tension prevailed as workers continued to target the policemen, even after they took cover in the security room, by hurling stones and smashing the glass panes with wooden logs on the premises of SKM Porna Oil Factory at ‘Nanjai Uthukuli’ in Modakurichi taluk.

Violence erupted after Kamothram (30), a native of Bihar was run over by an oil tanker on the company premises on Wednesday night. More than 400 north Indian workers gathered in protest and refused to allow the police team led by Modakurichi station inspector Deepa to remove the body of the deceased for post mortem.

Suddenly, the workers resorted to violence and began to attack the cops, who sustained minor injuries. Vehicles, including more than 10 two-wheelers and police vehicles were damaged in the attack. As the violence went out of control, a large contingent of more than 300 cops reached the spot.

As many as 40 workers were arrested and the body of the deceased was sent for post mortem to Erode Government Hospital. The injured cops were rushed to Government Headquarters Hospital.

Coimbatore range DIG MS Muthusamy visited the oil factory and took stock of the security arrangements. The Modakkurichi police have registered a case and are scanning the images recorded in CCTV in the company premises to identify those others involved in violence.

Police force continued to be deployed on the premises to prevent any further untoward incident.