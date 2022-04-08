TN to get Rs 350 cr offshore wind energy research centre

Chennai :

“We will be setting up an offshore wind energy test bed and research centre at Dhanushkodi (in Ramanathapuram District). We have got 75 acres of land allotted for the project,” K Balaraman Kannan, NIWE Director General said.

According to him, the plan is to install two wind turbines with 8MW or higher to study the wind profile for setting up offshore wind energy projects.

The total project cost will be about Rs 350 crore. The tenders for buying the two windmills will be issued, Kannan added.

Each turbine would weigh about 700-750 tonne.

Kannan said discussions are on with state’s power utility for buying the power generated by the two turbines.

“The difference between the power purchase price and the cost of power generation will be subsidised by the Central government,” he added.

As per the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, TN has an offshore potential of 35GW. The wind power installations can come up both on nearshore and offshore.