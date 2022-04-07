12 projects to mitigate TN flood woes

Chennai :

To bring about a lasting solution to repeated floods that Chennai and its neighbourhood have had to endure, the State government announced 12 permanent flood mitigation projects that would be undertaken at a cost of Rs 434 crore in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts.





Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department in the Assembly on Wednesday, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan announced eight flood mitigation projects that would be undertaken to prevent flooding in Porur, Puzhal, Chembarambakkam, Vellivayal and Manalipudur areas in Adyar and Kosasthalaiyar sub-basins in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts at a cost of Rs 250 crore in the first phase.





Of the total allocation, Rs 57.70 crore would be spent on the construction of covered flood carriers from Pallikaranai to the marshland in Sholinganallur, while widening of Adyar river would be undertaken from the draining point of the surplus canal of Chembarambakkam lake into Adyar river to Anakaputhur bridge at a cost of Rs 70 crore.





To deepen Kolathur lake, strengthen its bunds and develop its surplus canals, Rs 7.30 crore would be allocated.





Duraimurugan also announced four flood mitigation projects to avert flood damage in Semmenchery, Perumbakkam, Tambaram, Sholinganallur and Alandur at a cost of Rs 184.22 crore.





Development of brisk flood carriers from Ottiyambakkam canal and Madurappakkam drain to Pallikaranai marshland in Semmenchery and Perumbakkam areas at a cost of Rs 96.50 crore would be one of the four projects proposed to be implemented in the second phase.