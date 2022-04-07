OPS demands DMK government to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday asked the DMK government to take immediate measures to ensure continuous power supply owing to summer season.





Claiming that the DMK government always blame the Union Government if any issue arises in the State, the AIADMK, in a statement, said "Now, it also blames the Centre for coal import issue".





With regard to the State government's claim that electricity generation was stopped in two thermal power plants in the State due to the delay in the coal reaching from Odissa, Panneerselvam said due to the delay in the arrival of coal, there were complaints that at least one-hour power cut was imposed especially in the nights.





Pointing out the State Electricity Minister's recent statement that the total electricity requirement for Tamil Nadu was 17,300 MW and the Centre, which is showing partiality, had sent only 48,000 tonnes of coal against the total requirement of 72,000 tonnes, he said blaming the Centre for these issues cannot be accepted.





Charging the State Electricity Minister, who also blamed the Union government for major power cuts, Panneerselvam said "It is only DMK government is responsible if power cuts happen in the State".





"Instead of blaming the Centre, the DMK government should take steps for ensuring no power cuts," he said. He added that the Chief Minister should take required measures to ensure that all of them in the State gets uninterrupted power supply".