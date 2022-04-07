Help Lanka with food grains, not funds: Ryots

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to media persons after an urgent meeting of the committee, PR Pandian said the people of Sri Lanka have been affected by food scarcity and it is apt to send farm produce instead of extending financial support.





“We welcome the funding to the tune of Rs 7,500 crore to Lanka but it will be better to send food products worth the money. The Centre can procure crops like onion, tomato, paddy and other vegetables from farmers and send them instead of monetary assistance. It will also help farmers,” he suggested.





He claimed that farmers in India have been staging a series of protests as they are not able to get good returns for their crops and a huge quantity of paddy has piled up in almost all the villages and added that farmers who cultivate vegetables throw away their produce due to poor price.



