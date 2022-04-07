Don’t shelve ‘gold for thaali’ scheme, urges Cong MLA

Chennai :

Participating in the debate on demand for grants for the water resources department in the Assembly, Vijayadharani said the gold for thaali scheme has helped many people.





Lauding the new education assurance scheme announced by transforming Moovalur Ramamartham Ammaiyar memorial marriage assistance scheme, the Congress legislator from Vilavancode said, “The gold for thaali scheme has helped many people. It will help you too. So, do not shelve the scheme.”





The statement of the Congress MLA impressed the AIADMK MLAs, one of whom collected the roses presented to a few of his MLAs and gave them to her.