‘Hill Cop Patrol’ to regulate traffic in The Nilgiris

Coimbatore :

With the tourist season picking up, the eight-member squad including two women will be able to move around faster within the congested town areas to regulate traffic. It takes longer for police to reach a spot in jeeps in case of a traffic snarl.





“The cops wear body cameras to record the happenings. The Hill Cop Patrol will be extended to Coonoor and Gudalur areas. Also, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be deployed for surveillance during the summer festival,” said R Sudhakar.





The IG also inaugurated the ‘Hill Cop Café’ near the Superintendent of Police office to serve tea and snacks to police personnel and tourists at subsidised rates.