Stalin to decide on Periyar dam supervisory panel

Replying to a debate on the demand for grants for his department in the House, Duraimurugan referred to the submission made by the Central Water Commission before the apex court on Tuesday and said the commission has suggested that the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Kerala be held accountable to ensure that the decisions of the supervisory committee on the maintenance and safety of the dam are duly complied with.





“We should think over it before replying. I would like to assure (the House) that the Chief Minister and legal experts will be consulted on the issue.”





Responding to PMK legislature party leader GK Mani’s request to construct check dams for every five km on Cauvery and Palar rivers, the minister said, “It is my desire too. Mani has referred to the fund allocation for the ministry. Funds are not a concern.





It can be allotted later too, not necessarily in the budget. Why bother about funds when we have our Chief Minister? That is why I had announced that 1,000 check dams in the manifesto. I had announced 149 check dams last year. But, we lost the first six months to corona. We could not fully fulfil the promises. Though I could not, I have the resolve to construct at least one check dam in each MLA constituency in due course of time.”





On the construction of dams using loans, Duraimurugan referred to Rs 4,323 crore loan availed from NABARD by the AIADMK regime for three reservoirs, including the Lower Bhavani canal project, and said, “You had borrowed at an interest rate of 7.85%. If we compute the interest rate, we are paying Rs 14 crore per month towards interest.”.