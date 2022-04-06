UGC develops a common portal for HEIs to lure international students

Chennai :

Now, Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) will get a common platform to showcase their strength in admitting international students as University Grants Commission (UGC) has developed new education India portal to lure foreign candidates.





The portal -- educationindia.gov.in -- has been created as an initiative to project the advantages of Indian institutions to international students and to make available to them all information about HEIs in one place.





"Through this portal, all Indian institutions in higher education that were desirous of admitting international students will get a common platform," UGG member secretary Rajive Kumar, in a circular to all the Vice-Chancellors of universities and principals of colleges, said.





Stating that the first phase of development of the portal is complete, and now the website is ready to be opened for Indian institutions to update their institutional profile, he said at the time of issuing the offer of admission to the international students, the institutions would ask the students to register on the portal.





Accordingly, a student has to register on the portal only once even if he is applying and has got offers from multiple institutions.





"It will be mandatory for all such institutions admitting international students to have All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) code which will be used as login ID on this portal," the member secretary said.





Rajive Kumar said the education India portal has created the basic institutional profile for the institutions, which admit international students, by importing data from the AISHE portal.





"In the first phase, registration is open for institutions which have admitted international students as per the latest AISHE data," he said adding that "login ID will be the AISHE code and password will be shared by the education Inda panel at the email ID of the HEIs registered in AISHE".





The UGC official said in the second phase, registration will be opened for other institutions that desire to enroll and are otherwise eligible to admit foreign students. "Registration of such institutions will be confirmed after the verification process," he added.





Urging the HEIs to update the relevant details on the portal at the earliest, he said after updating the data by the institutions, the website will be opened for international students to search the institutions and programs as per their choice and the portal will also be instrumental in promoting Indian institution to the international students across the globe"