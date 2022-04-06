Wed, Apr 06, 2022

Govt schools' infrastructure should be augmented, GK Vasan tells TN govt

Published: Apr 06,202203:11 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The former minister noted that despite number of government schools are over private schools, teachers and students who opt for private schools are more in number.

GK Vasan
GK Vasan
Chennai:
Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader GK Vasan in his statement brought the sorry state of the government schools in Tamil Nadu to the government's attention.

The former union minister said, "Though the government schools in Tamil Nadu is thrice over the private schools, teachers and students prefer joining the private schools."

Preventing dropouts and increasing admissions should be the twin motive of the government, he added.

"Augmenting the infrastructure of government schools will ensure students a quality higher education and job opportunities," Vasan said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations