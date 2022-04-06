Govt schools' infrastructure should be augmented, GK Vasan tells TN govt

Chennai :

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) leader GK Vasan in his statement brought the sorry state of the government schools in Tamil Nadu to the government's attention.





The former union minister said, "Though the government schools in Tamil Nadu is thrice over the private schools, teachers and students prefer joining the private schools."





Preventing dropouts and increasing admissions should be the twin motive of the government, he added.





"Augmenting the infrastructure of government schools will ensure students a quality higher education and job opportunities," Vasan said.