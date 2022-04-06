Salem govt hospital to open empty Covid ward to other patients

Chennai :

The Salem government hospital has decided to make use of its Covid ward to treat patients with other ailments, as the ward has been empty since last week.





A total of 12,303 Covid patients were treated in the government hospital of which 9,566 were symptomatic. The last patient to be treated for Covid was discharged on March 30, and the ward has been empty since then.





The hospital authorities have decided to throw open the Covid ward with 200 beds to other patients.