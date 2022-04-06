Samathuvapuram exemplifies Dravidian model, says Stalin

Chennai :

Noting that the Samathuvapurams were not maintained properly in the last decade when AIADMK was in power, the Chief Minister said Rs 190 crore has been earmarked for their renovation as he had assured last year.

“Periyar had the dream of social equality where he wanted all communities to reside together. To realise that dream, Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) commenced the Samathuvapuram project in 1997. Samathuvapurams have originated in Tamil Nadu, which is the leader in social reforms. We should understand that this is ‘Dravidian Model’ which stresses on social equality,” Stalin said while inaugurating the Samathuvapuram in Kozhuvur.

Stalin said though the fund for the Kozhuvur Samathuvapuram was allotted in 2010-11, the project was shelved for the last 10 years when AIADMK was in power. “Kozhuvar Samathuvapuram is a classic example to show how the 10 years of previous AIADMK rule was the dark period for Tamil Nadu,” Stalin charged.

Constructed at the cost of Rs 2.88 crore, the Kozhuvur Samathuvapuram has 100 houses, each measuring 249 square feet and built at a cost of Rs 1.92 lakh. Drinking water connection has been provided for every house at a cost of Rs 14.2 lakh. For the children there, a playground with all facilities, named after former chief minister M Karunanidhi, has been constructed along with a park at a cost of Rs 7.32 lakh.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a fair price shop set up inside the Samathuvapuram at a cost of Rs 2.75 lakh and laid foundation stone for an Anganwadi building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 10.19 lakh and a library to be constructed at a cost of Rs 12 lakh.