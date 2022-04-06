Kaaval Uthavi app helps track location of near and dear ones

Chennai :

“The buddy tracking facility enables the user to allow his friend or relative to track his location for up to one day or more,” a senior police officer said. This will help parents and friends track their siblings and friends if the user is stuck in hostile situations, the officer noted.





The app will help share the location of the user with the person selected by him or her, via WhatsApp and Google map. The live location can be shared from 15 minutes and can be extended to 8 hours if it is done via WhatsApp and if done through Google Maps, the location can be shared from one hour and can go up to one day and more. “Google Maps can track and share location until the user turns the option off,” the officer said.





Apart from the provision to click the green dial button to initiate emergency calls, live location will be shared to the Kaaval Uthavi response team for immediate assistance.





The app also has provision for emergency type cyber fraud complaints. When selecting the particular button it directly goes to the call functionality and web based complaint system of the cyber crime wing. Users need to register the cyber complaint within 24 hours of the fraudulent money transaction for recovery.





Among other facilities, users can find the nearest police station, contact number of the stations and the user can contact the station on clicking the call icon. The app has a control room directory, other emergency helplines, provision for e-payment for traffic challans, vehicle verification, social media connect, alert and notification messages, police verification service, lost document report, and FIR status beside shake trigger which would create an emergency alert.