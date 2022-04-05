Ma Subramanian assures striking nurses of recruitment

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has assured striking nurses who worked during Covid-19 that the government would recruit them as and when vacancies arise.





He said that for the time being, the government would recruit around 800 of them who were part of the 4,000 nurses hired on a contractual basis at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.





The nurses were recruited by the health department to help handle the pandemic. The Government had hired 4,000 nurses but a few had left later and 3,200 remained on duty and so there are 800 vacancies at present.





Soumya, one of the protestors while speaking to IANS said: "We felt deceived by the government as they have extended the service of 3,200 nurses but left out 800 of us and we had worked tirelessly during Covid -19 period."





Health Minister Ma Subramanian said: "The government is considerate of the demands of the nurses and doctors who had worked during the Covid. As and when the vacancies arise, we will consider providing them employment."





Nursing association leaders said that the government has to provide them jobs as they were assured of jobs by the government during the pandemic.