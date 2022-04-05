Editorial: Worth its weight in gold

Chennai :

A few weeks ago, State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the DMK government’s first full-fledged budget that ticked the boxes on many crucial aspects like bringing down fiscal and revenue deficits, earmarking a sizable chunk for education, among other areas. What garnered most attention and triggered detailed debates was the tweaking of the marriage assistance scheme under which cash and one sovereign for thali were given to girls from economically backward families.





The Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Ninaivu Marriage Assistance Scheme, popularly known as thalikku thangam or ‘gold for marriage’ scheme, was rolled out in 2011. Though it was one of the many schemes rolled out by the new regime headed by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, it quickly turned out to be one of the flagship schemes of the State Social Welfare Department, ostensibly due to its popularity among the masses.





The DMK revised the scheme, and instead of providing gold and cash for marriage, Rs 1,000 per month would be given to girl students who join colleges, universities, polytechnic institutes and all other streams to continue education beyond the school level. This led to debates where the government defended the decision steadfastly.





Those supporting the modification have put forth multiple valid arguments to justify it. At an ideological level, offering financial and material assistance (gold) to poorer families to marry off their daughters assumes that marriage is a crucial milestone in a girl’s life, that marrying them off is a big responsibility of parents, and that gold is an important aspect of the ritual. For critics, such assumptions reek of patriarchy which Dravidian ideology detests. They also contend that offering monthly cash assistance would encourage families to not pull out their daughters from higher education streams and would thus improve gross enrolment ratio of the State. A female student who completes her post-graduation would not only receive the money for 5 years, she also stands a better chance at being gainfully employed. This time, the number of beneficiaries would be six times more than the earlier scheme. So, the tweaking is aimed at socio-economic development.





Tamil Nadu has seen how pragmatic measures like the noon meal scheme have dramatically improved school enrolment within a few years. But one must also accept that the grouse against the modification – at least from the masses – is coming from their lived reality. Even after following Periyarism for decades, we are yet to shear the baggage of mores fully. Marriages largely remain ‘arranged’ and the relationship is signified by the gold thali that the woman bears. Even if her family decides that a piece of yellow metal is insignificant, it would require another family to share that sentiment for the union between the couple to materialise. We are not there yet.





This is not to argue in favour of maintaining the status quo. What perhaps can be done is another round of tweaking: say, remove the gold from the scheme but retain the rest of the assistance wherein families get Rs 25,000 for girls who have studied till Class 10 and double for girls who are degree or diploma holders (when the scheme was originally rolled out, the higher assistance was offered to encourage families to allow their daughters to pursue further education). The cash assistance for marriage could be phased out after a certain number of years and the money could be used to improve the education assistance scheme.