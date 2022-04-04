97.05 per cent beneficiaries given discount on jewelery loans in TN coop banks

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Cooperatives Minister I Periyasamy told in a news conference at the Secretariat on Monday that the DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that jewelery loans under Rs 5 lakh will be waived in Tamil Nadu and a search to identify counterfeit jewelry pawns and illicit jewelry loans has been done.





He added, "For the last one week, loans have been waived for eligible persons and relevant certificate and jewelery have been returned to the beneficiaries."





"Around Tamil Nadu, approximately for 14,51,042 eligible people, steps have been taken to waive Rs 5,296 crore worth of jewelery loans. Based on this, loans have been waived for 12,19,106 eligible beneficiaries till date. That is, 97.05 per cent of eligible people have been given a discount on jewelery loans and for the remaining beneficiaries will be waived soon' said Periyasamy.





In addition to that, the minister also stated that Rs 10,000 crore crop loan waiver on a crop loan basis has been done.