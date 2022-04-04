‘Kaaval Uthavi’ app of TN police to provide assistance in 60 areas

Chennai :

The 'Kaaval Uthavi' app of the Tamil Nadu police launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday will provide assistance in 60 areas to the general public.





A statement from the Tamil Nadu police said that the app has been launched with 60 features to enable public, especially women, to seek public assistance.





The app contains an emergency help and a dial facility (Dial- 112/100/101) and the Dial- 100 facilities has been integrated with the app.





It also has the facility for filing mobile based complaint and location sharing facility.





Police statement said that the app can be downloaded free of cost from the Google play store.





The other features that are in the app include a Police station locator, Control Room Directory, Cyber Financial Related Complaints, Other emergency helplines, Vehicle Verification, e-payment of fines for traffic violations, Lost Document Report, TN Police Citizen App, 112- India App and other related features.



