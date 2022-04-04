Puducherry continues to remain coronavirus-free for fifth consecutive day

Puducherry :

With no fresh coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours and nil active cases, the union territory of Puducherry remained Covid-free for a fifth straight day, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Monday.





Twelve samples were tested during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Monday and no fresh infections were detected, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.





The number of active cases remained nil for a fifth straight day meaning the union territory remained coronavirus-free, he said.





The overall caseload remained at 1,65,774.





No fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,962, he added.





The Department has so far tested 22,29,514 samples and has found 18,74,451 out of them to be negative.





The Health department Director said the test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates remained 1.18 per cent and 98.82 per cent respectively.





Sriramulu said the Department has so far administered 16,46,267 doses which comprised 9,54,594 first doses, 6,77,085 second and 14,588 booster doses.





According to a Health department spokesperson, wearing of face masks, social distancing and washing hands continued to be in force as people should not lower their guard despite Puducherry being Covid-free currently.