Poyyamozhi holds review meeting to conduct board exams without any malpractices

Chennai :

A day after the leak of the Class 12 Mathematics revision test question paper, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi chaired a review meeting on Monday with regard to the safe conduct of board exams for the students.





The meeting, which was chaired by all Chief Education Officers (CEOs), mainly discussed on ways to ensure protection of question paper during board exams for Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12.





After the meeting, Poyyamozhi said during the review, that all the CEOs promised that they would conduct all the board exams without any irregularities.





"All the CEOs were strictly instructed that the board exams' question papers should be kept in the locker room, which does not have windows," he added.





Stating that more than 1,200 armed guards would be deployed at the centers where the question papers were stored, the Minister said the security personnel will be available round the clock without any diversions.





"In addition, to the security, more than 1,200 persons will be appointed as flying squads, who would make a surprise visit to ensure that the question papers were safe".





Poyyamozhi said that officials concerned were instructed that students, who will be coming to exam halls, will not be subjected to harassment in the name of frisking.





On Mathematics revision test question paper leak on Sunday, the Minister said action will be taken against those involved in spreading through social media. "Officials were also asked to check the background of printers, who supply the question papers," he added.