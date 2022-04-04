Hydration, hygiene crucial to prevent infections in kids, doctors tell parents

Chennai :

Soaring temperatures spread several infections and illnesses among children including chicken pox, measles, and other illnesses such as diarrhoea, pneumonia and others are seeing a rise.





Doctors at government hospitals say that more cases among children are on the rise. Hence, they caution parents to take precautionary measures to protect their wards.





A major cause of increase in infections is due to worms and microorganisms in warm temperatures, especially when there is a weather change, they claim. In addition to several ailments, sun stroke, heat rash, allergies, chicken pox, mumps and measles are common among children.





“There is at least a 20 per cent rise in the prevalence of health concerns due to blocked sweat glands. Often newborns and infants are unable to express symptoms of allergies, rashes or chicken pox. Parents should identify them and ensure their kids stay hydrated and maintain proper hygiene,” says Dr Aafrin Shabbir, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Global Health City.





She added that a high risk of infections is also due to food and water-borne infections. “Flu is common even in summer, not just in winter. Vaccination is significant for children, as it prevents chicken pox, measles, and mumps,” added Dr Aafrin.





Paediatricians say that the cases of diarrhoea, cholera, and food poisoning are also increasing. As per the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), several parts of the State are seeing outbreaks of these ailments.





“The outside exposure had reduced for everyone for past two years. Now, with declining cases of Covid, the risk of food borne and water borne diseases that are common during summer, has increased,” said consultant paediatrician, Dr Mohan Kumar.





The prevalence of diarrhoea, cholera, food poisoning and chicken pox are likely to increase further. “You can prevent them by making sure kids wash their hands, take baths, stay hydrated and avoid unhygienic food and water,” he added.