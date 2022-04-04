Depression to form over Bay of Bengal on April 7: RMC

Chennai :

A overlay circulation will develop over the South Andaman Sea and adjacent Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, which will likely become a depression by Thursday over Southeast Bay of Bengal.





The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea till the depression moves.





“On April 6 and 7, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea due to strong winds at a speed of 45-65 kmph over South Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal,” explained P Senthamarai Kannan, director, RMC.





Meanwhile, due to the downward circulation prevailing over the Tamil Nadu region, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and southern districts will receive light to moderate rains for the next 48 hours.





“Weak upper air cyclonic circulation over the coast of south Tamil Nadu will bring thunderstorms to certain districts there and to adjoining areas. And one or two places along the Western Ghats may witness moderate to heavy spell later in the evenings,” said a weather blogger.





On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city decreased. Nungambakkam recorded 34.3 degree Celsius and Meenambakkam recorded 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in both areas was 27 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.





According to the department, Sivagangai recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 8 cm, followed by Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Thanjavur with 4 cm each, Theni and Coimbatore with 2 cm respectively.