Pregnant and lactating women can call 108 for pickup, drop to government hospitals

Chennai :

The 102 drop-back service for pregnant and lactating women is now converted to pickup and drop service, through 108 ambulance service provider GVK EMRI.





This has led to an increase in the number of beneficiaries at the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) and Directorate of Medical Education (DME) institutions across the State.





There are about 99 vehicles for the pick-up and drop back for the 77 DME and DMS institutions and have become helpful for women in rural areas.





The 102-drop back ambulance service was launched in 2017 by the Tamil Nadu Health System Project and Indian Red Cross Society (TN Chapter) for pregnant women and lactating women to be dropped back from hospitals after visits.





The service was assisting 30 per cent of mothers who’d visit the institute for a follow-up after a delivery or need a general check-up for themselves or their baby. This has increased to 54 per cent after the service was streamlined through 108 ambulance service.





The service can also be booked by calling the 102 Helpline as per the hospital visit timings.





“Most women beneficiaries of this service are from semi-rural or rural areas. There are many regular follow-ups for lactating women and newborn children for immunisation, general health check-up and illnesses. Pickup and drop service helps them safely travel through 102 ambulance. The addition of drop-back services to pick-up and drop service has also increased the demand for the service,” said Selva Kumar, state head, GVK EMRI.





On similar lines, 155377 Helpline to avail free ambulance service to transport bodies from hospitals to crematoriums or burial grounds is also being run by GVK EMRI now. Officials said that the helpline attends to over 90 per cent of the total deaths reported in government hospitals across the State.