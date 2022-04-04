656 students of Sona College placed in varied sectors

Chennai :

Companies from Software, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Textiles and Infrastructure sector emerged as the top recruiters during the 2021-22 campus placement season at Sona College of Technology, Salem.





During the placement, 656 students, out of the 772 who opted for placement, have got job offers. Many have got multiple job offers.





Electronics and Communication Engineering; Electrical and Electronics Engineering; BTech IT and Computer Science and Engineering stream were offered an average salary of Rs 5 lakh per annum. Those from Mechanical, Civil, Fashion Technology, Mechatronics stream and MCA received average offers of Rs 4 lakh per annum.





IT and Software sector firms remained the top employers, with companies like Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL Technologies, Infosys, TCS and Wipro hiring Sona students in double digits.





Even non-IT sector firms preferred to hire those with a knowledge of software and digital tools from the mechatronics, mechanical, civil, and fashion technology pool, which had openings for their Digital Engineering vertical.





“Nature of jobs in terms of skills and knowledge requirements is changing significantly as even candidates from Mechanical, Civil and Electrical engineering disciplines are expected to have knowledge of digital and software tools and development skills,” says Dr SRR Senthilkumar, Principal, Sona College of Technology.