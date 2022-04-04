Man charred to death as car collides with mini bus in Tirupur

The mangled remains of the burnt car and mini-bus in Tirupur district on Saturday

Coimbatore :

A 43-year-old financial firm owner was burnt alive as his car and a mini-bus collided head-on and went up in flames in Tirupur district on Saturday night.





The deceased, identified by police as Bose Mani, 43, a native of Dindugul and running a financial firm at Rakkiyapalayam was returning from his hometown in a car, when he met with his fateful end.





He lost control of the vehicle and rammed his car into the mini-bus bound to Keeranur from Ooty. As many as 24 persons, including the driver were heading to a temple at Keeranur, when the mishap happened near Padiyur bus stop around 11.30 pm.





In the impact of the collision, both the car and minibus went up in flames. Acting swiftly, all the 24 persons, including women and children escaped narrowly by rushing out of the mini-bus; however Bose was trapped inside the car and was burnt alive.





On receiving information, Fire and Rescue personnel from Kangeyam arrived and doused the raging fire on the two vehicles.





The body of the deceased was recovered and sent for a post mortem. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.