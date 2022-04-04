Burglars loot 2.5 kg of silver ornaments from jewel shop in Dharmapuri

2.5 kg of silver ornaments by breaking open the shutters of a jewel shop at Harur

Burglars looted 2.5 kg of silver ornaments by breaking open the shutters of a jewel shop at Harur in Dharmapuri district on Saturday night.





The incident came to light on Sunday. Police said S Gnanavel, who runs the jewel shop on Bazaar Street had left home after locking the shutters on Saturday.





Early on Sunday, Gnanvel’s father Subramani was shocked to find the shutters broken open when he went to have tea. Gnanavel found 2.5 kg of silver ornaments worth around Rs 2 lakh, including lamps and anklets stolen.





The thieves had also made a futile attempt to break open the locker, which had half kg of gold and four kg of silver articles. Police said the burglars snapped the CCTV cable.





They also made an attempt to break open the neighbouring jewel shop. Finger print experts collected evidence and case has been registered.