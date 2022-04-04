Chennai :

CPM-affiliated trade unions to join strike against fuel price hike today The unions affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions will take part in the protest called by the CPM against the price hike of petrol, diesel, domestic LPG and toll charges on Monday.





In a statement, CITU state president A Soundararajan said that the Centre has burdened the common public who are slowly recovering from the multiple waves of COVID by hiking fuel prices and toll charges steeply.





“This has severely impacted the livelihoods of the workers who are dependent on public transportation like auto-rickshaw and taxis and cargo transportation,” he said.





The Centre also hiked the toll charges to add more burden on common public “Our unions will take part in the nationwide protest against the fuel price and toll charges hike on April 4,” he said.