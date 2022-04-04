Woman, year-old child burnt alive by brother-in-law in Dindigul

Madurai :

A 22-year-old woman and her one and half year old child were burnt to death near Natham in Dindigul district.





The incident came to light on Saturday night, sources said. The victims have been identified as Anjalai of Malaiyur Valasai, Sethur panchayat, Natham taluk and her child Malarvizhi.





Investigations revealed that the victim along with her husband Sivakumar, a daily wage earner, lived as a joint family. N Karuppaiah (30), brother of Sivakumar, allegedly misbehaved with Anjalai and used to torture her.





While Sivakumar left for work, his wife Anjalai went to herd sheep. Karuppaiah followed her and attempted to sexually abuse her. When the victim who was with her child screamed for help, Karuppaiah got irked and hacked Anjalai and the child.





Subsequently he burnt the injured victims to death. On learning about the incident, public thrashed Karuppaiah, who’s admitted to Dindigul GH. Based on a complaint lodged by Sivakumar, Natham police have filed a case against Karuppaiah under Sections 302 and 201 of IPC, sources said.