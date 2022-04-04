Armed reserve cop arrested for possessing half kg ganja in Kovai

Coimbatore :

During inquiry, they revealed to have sourced ganja from a cop in Coimbatore. Following this, a special team from Pudukkottai arrested Ganesh Kumar and further inquiries are on.





An armed reserve cop has been arrested in Coimbatore for being in possession of half kg ganja for sale on Sunday.





According to police, Ganesh Kumar, 38, was picked up by a special team of police from Pudukkottai district. His involvement in the sale of ganja was known, when the police cracked down on a gang with the arrest of more than 10 persons in Pudukkottai.





During inquiry, they revealed to have sourced ganja from a cop in Coimbatore. Following this, a special team from Pudukkottai arrested Ganesh Kumar and further inquiries are on.