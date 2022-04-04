Hosur gets 5 vehicle-free zones for every Sunday

Coimbatore :

In an effort to encourage people to walk freely, five prominent stretches under Hosur Corporation limits in Krishnagiri district have been declared vehicle free zones on Sundays.





Vehicles will be barred entry into these roads from 6 am to 9 pm on every Sunday to allow people to walk, jog and cycle.





Launching the new project to reclaim roads from automobiles, Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur told reporters that vehicle free zones have been introduced on a trial basis.





Depending on its success, changes will be effected to revise timings of the vehicle ban.





“Though vehicles are restricted, there will be exceptions for ambulances, school vehicles and for emergency services to go by these stretches anytime,” he added.





The new scheme has been rolled out from Mathigiri junction to Anthivadi stadium, Muthumariamman Temple to Wendt (India) Ltd, Kothur Junction to TVS Road Junction, sub-collector office till Central Excise Office on Lake Road and Bathalapalli till Kalikambal Temple junction.