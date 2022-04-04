Adichanallur coins find suggests early habitation

Madurai :

The discovery of two punch marked coins of the Sangam era, with symbols of sea turtle, marked the first of its kind find in the archaeological history of Adichanallur, a historic site located in the lower valley of Tamirabarani in Srivaikuntam taluk, Thoothukudi district.





Adichanallur was largely known as an ancient burial mound where funerary urns were found.





The site was first excavated by a German archaeologist Dr Jagor in 1876. But, the ongoing excavation this time at Adichanallur reveals a considerable area of floor level last month and more interestingly leads to the discovery of punch marked coins, which appear to be copper, of late, uncovered the evidence of habitation.





Now, with the latest collection of findings (punch marked coins), the archaeological recovery suggests Adichanallur could have either been a coin manufacturing site or one of the earliest places of human settlement, T Arunraj, Director, Archaeological Survey of India, Tiruchy Circle, said on Sunday.





Each of the punch marked coins weighed about five grams and with these findings, it would further augment an archaeological survey of prehistoric settlements at Adichanallur. However, the recovered coins were sent to metallurgy experts in Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli for testing, the ASI Director told DT Next.





In the current phase of excavation in three mounds at Adichanallur after 2004, the ongoing phase raised 60 urns. With nine trenches and forty quadrants, a trove of antiquities such as beads, terracotta, iron implements and bones of animals and human were also unearthed.





Moreover, he said Adichanallur was one of the key historic sites with 125 acres full of urn burials, Arunraj said.





Further, he informed that works would be taken up simultaneously at Adichanallur to establish an ‘on-site’ museum as part of the ‘Iconic Site project’.





According to C Santhalingam, a Madurai based archaeologist (retired) and founder of Pandya Nadu Centre for Historical Research, these two coins, the recovered treasure seemed evidence of trade links between India and Rome, were found in square shape and datable to the Sangam period or the early historic period between 300 BC and 300 AD.