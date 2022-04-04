Mon, Apr 04, 2022

Trainer held for unleashing dogs at neighbours during quarrel with wife

Published: Apr 04,202204:39 AM

Representative Image
Representative Image
Coimbatore:
A 40-year-old dog trainer has been arrested in Coimbatore on Sunday for letting loose the dogs on his neighbours.

According to police, the accused Udayakumar from Sirumugai and working as a dog trainer in Andhra Pradesh, had come home, when he had a quarrel with his wife Chandramani. 

Police said Udayakumar turned violent and attacked his wife and forced her out of the house.

Their neighbour Senthamarai Selvi, 45, and her two daughters Nivetha, 20 and Lathika, 10, intervened and questioned Udayakumar. 

An infuriated Udayakumar let loose his three dogs on the woman and her children. As he commanded, the dogs bit them.

They suffered injuries. Based on a complaint from Senthamarai Selvi, police registered a case and arrested the accused.

