12 Ramanathapuram fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy for crossing IMBL

Madurai :

The 12 fishermen along with the boat were detained and taken to Mailadi fishing harbour in Sri Lanka. The detained fishermen were produced before Oorkavalthurai court in Sri Lanka and sent to custody until April 12, sources said.





Late on Saturday night 12 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam, Ramanathapuram district, were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy personnel after being charged with trespassing into territorial waters of Sri Lanka.





The fishermen aboard a mechanised boat ventured into sea off Rameswaram at around 3 pm, on Saturday. The Sri Lankan Navy personnel apprehended them while fishing near Katchatheevu after crossing the IMBL in violation, sources said.





