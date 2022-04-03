TN removes Covid Curbs, encourages to follow appropriate behavior

Chennai :

As cases have been declining daily in Tamil Nadu and with the State achieving vaccination coverage of 92% and 75% of the 1st and 2nd dose, Office of the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai issued a G.O to remove Covid curbs with with immediate effect.





The order stated, "In continuation to the recent reduction in Covid cases in the State and lifting of all

restrictions which were laid down to prevent Covid by the Government of India and also the State

achieving a coverage of more than 92% & 75% of 1st & 2nd dose Vaccination above 18 years, it is decided to withdraw the notification issued under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act,1939 vide reference 9th cited with immediate effect."





However, health authorities have been instructed to ensure that people are encouraged to follow Covid-appropriate behavior such as maintaining social distance, wearing face masks, hand washing and avoiding crowd etc.