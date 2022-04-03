TN Class 12 revision exam question paper leaked

This is second such instance in the recent times, the first revision test question papers were also leaked.
Chennai:
The Class 12 revision exam question paper has reportedly been leaked and has been doing rounds on social media.
The second revision exams for the upcoming board exams had commenced recently for Class 12.
This incident has created serious doubts over the mechanism to prevent question paper leaks as this is the second such instance in recent times. The Class 10 and 12 question papers got leaked in the recently concluded first revision exam.
