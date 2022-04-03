DMK govt planning for future to regain Tamil Nadu's lost pride: Stalin

Chennai :

Asserting that his government will reclaim the ''lost pride of Tamil Nadu'', Chief Minister M K Stalin has said the state's administration and financial management were badly degraded for 10 years, but the DMK dispensation has taken proactive steps in its first 10 months towards planning for the future rather than merely blaming previous regimes.





He also said that the criticism by the BJP and the AIADMK of his various policy initiatives and other steps, including his trip to Dubai to garner investments, was proof of his success and asserted that all election promises made by the DMK have either been fulfilled already or are in the process of being completed.





After a massive electoral victory last year, Stalin took over the reins of Tamil Nadu at a time the state was staring at a huge debt situation.





Asked about the challenges before him and how does he plan to implement his hugely anticipated promises such as the Rs 1,000 per month rights assistance for women and tax cuts on petroleum products, in addition to the already effected tax cut on petrol, Stalin said, ''For the last 10 years, the administration and financial management of Tamil Nadu have been badly degraded. We have come to power in such an environment.'' ''Instead of merely blaming the past, we are taking proactive measures and we have been progressing in the last 10 months of the DMK government. Within 10 months of starting the next phase of work, we are making progress in all sectors towards the ascent,'' the DMK supremo told PTI in an interview here.





Stalin, who was in the national capital on a three-day visit, said his government has reduced unnecessary expenses in terms of finances.





''We have reduced the deficit gap and we are multiplying financial revenues. A lot of new businesses are being started. We are hosting the Business Investors Conference. The new export policy has been passed. I have recently attracted an investment of Rs 6,100 crore through a trip to Dubai. We have thus continued to pave the way for the expansion of financial management,'' he said.





He further said that the DMK government has fulfilled most of its promises.





''We have given Rs 4,000 each to 2.13 crore people as corona relief, 13 grocery items for free to family card holders and 22 items to 2.13 crore families as Pongal gifts. Free bus service is provided to women, 14 lakh jewellery loans have been written off.





''Up to Rs 2,000 crore has been lent to women's self-help groups. Price of milk supplied by state-run Aavin was reduced by Rs 3 per litre. Petrol has been reduced by Rs 3 per litre. We have launched new programmes such as the doorstep healthcare scheme and the education at doorstep scheme, and I am the first to do so,'' he said.





Stalin further asserted, ''We will definitely implement the scheme of Rs 1,000 entitlement for the woman mentioned by you. The list of eligible candidates is being compiled for the benefits to be given.'' ''We are not just talking about challenges, we are moving towards future planning. We will surely regain the lost pride of Tamil Nadu soon,'' the chief minister said.





On the opposition, particularly the BJP, relentlessly targeting him and the AIADMK making critical remarks about his recent Dubai trip, Stalin said, ''The fact that BJP and AIADMK are targeting us is a sign that the trip to Dubai has been a huge success. They could not bear to see the DMK government could see success in such a short period of time.'' Top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami had said recently that Stalin's Dubai visit was only a ''family picnic''.





The DMK has also demanded Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai to tender an unconditional public apology to Stalin and pay Rs 100 crore as damages to the chief minister's relief fund for allegedly making ''false, frivolous, vile and scandalous'' remarks against the chief minister in connection with his Dubai visit.





Talking about the outcome of his Dubai visit, Stalin said memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed with companies from six of the most important industries, Rs 6,100 crore worth of contracts have been signed, which is expected to provide employment to 14,700 people.





''I went to Dubai and Abu Dhabi and met with ministers of important ministries, government officials and leaders of large enterprises in the country. Their visit will lay the foundation for the development of Tamil Nadu. Textile, medical services, food processing and iron ore sectors will grow. In that sense, the trip to Dubai has laid the foundation for the development of Tamil Nadu. Otherwise, I do not care about their criticism,'' he added.