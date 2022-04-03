AIADMK urges DMK government to withdraw property tax hike

Chennai :

The Opposition AIADMK on Sunday urged the DMK government in Tamil Nadu to withdraw the hike in property tax stating that the proposal would affect the poor and common people.





In a joint statement, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said that when AIADMK has increased the property tax in 2018, it was the then Opposition leader and the present Chief Minister M K Stalin opposed it and staged protest demonstrations at all the municipalities in this regard".





"Even when the then AIADMK government withdrew the hiked property tax in 2019 and announced that collected tax from 2018 will be adjusted in the coming years," the party leaders said. They added, "Even this move was opposed by Stalin."





Pointing out that property tax in various corporations, municipalities, and panchayats is in the range of 25-150 per cent, the leaders said "This is the gift from the DMK for the people at the time of Tamil New year."





Listing out the poll promises, that was made by the DMK, the AIADMK said so far nothing has been fulfilled for the people, who voted for them. "Now, DMK started collecting taxes from people," they added.





Condemning the hike in the property tax, the leaders said, "The proposal will not only affect house owners but also tenants". "The owners will increase the house rent and similarly, rent of the schools and other business establishments will also hike the rent simultaneously," the party leaders said. "Likewise, the price of essential commodities will also increase, which would create inflation," they added.





The AIADMK said that with people slowly recovering from the pandemic, the property tax hike would be a thunder strike for them.





"Therefore, Stalin should take immediate steps in rolling back the property tax increase," they said.





The party also said it was forced to stage State-wise protest demonstrations.